CARSON, Wash. – A Vancouver woman died after falling about 100 feet from a ledge Panther Creek Falls in Skamania County on Friday night.

The fall was reported shortly after 7 p.m. A Forest Service law enforcement officer initially responded and made contact with a person who saw the woman fall.

The officer was found the woman and began life-saving measures, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. However, the officer was not able to resuscitate the woman, identified as 23-year-old Leslie Mar.

Witnesses said Mar and her hiking partner had been hiking on or near the ledge of the falls. Her hiking partner turned after nearing their destination and watched as Mar slipped and fell, the sheriff’s office said.

Due to the rugged location and darkness, Mar’s body was recovered Saturday morning. An autopsy will be conducted by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

