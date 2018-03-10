VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two children reported missing Tuesday evening by Vancouver police were found safe Wednesday morning and returned to their families.

Miriam Smith, 12, was reported missing about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She was with Colby Bott, 13, who has also been reported as missing.

Miriam was possibly seen in the 13200 block of Leroy Haagen Memorial Drive and at Northeast 136th Avenue and 28th Street.

Miriam is 5-foot-3 and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jeans. Colby is 5-foot-4 and 104 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a black/gray hoodie and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

