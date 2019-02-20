VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during an altercation in a parking lot Tuesday night.

The boy brandished a knife at officers and refused commands to drop his weapon, according to Vancouver police.

No officers were injured.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, two males at the scene got into an altercation in the parking lot and both were possibly armed.

Responding officers encountered one of the males, now identified as the 16-year-old, who police said was armed with a knife.

One officer shot the teen after he refused commands to drop his weapon, police said.

“It sounded something like a firework, but I assumed it might be a gunshot because I heard screaming almost immediately afterwards,” said Russell Rothgib, who heard the shooting from his bed in a neighboring apartment complex.

The officer who shot the teen was placed on leave, which is standard police procedure. The officer's name was not immediately released.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died. A friend identified the teen fatally as Clayton Joseph. Police have not released the boy's identity.

Conner Bloxham is in utter disbelief over the death of his friend.

"He was not a trouble maker, he cared about his family, he stayed home with family watching brothers and sisters, he was dedicated on his education," he said.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting.