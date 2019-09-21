Portland Police have arrested two men in connection with Friday night's Shelter-In-Place warning in Northeast Portland's Rose City Park neighborhood.

Samuel J. Roberts, 32, was charged with delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, criminal trespass in the second degree. He had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Multnomah County Sheriff

Ricky L. Sevier, 31, is charged with attempt to elude by vehicle, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine. He had one outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Multnomah County Sheriff

The shelter-in-place warning began after a person called the police. He told police he was on I-205 southbound near Northeast Airport Way and was being followed by, what later became, the suspect vehicle.

Both cars left the freeway and police chased the suspect vehicle. Both Sevier and Roberts jumped out of the car, which rolled into a curb in the 3100 block of Northeast 51st Avenue.

With assistance from SWAT and the PPB Special Emergency Reaction Team was able to find both suspects. One was on the rood of an outbuilding and another was inside an unoccupied residence.

Both suspects have been booked into the Multnomah County jail