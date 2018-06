The statement read, "

Due to capacity and public safety regarding overcrowding concerns, the Not in Portland Protest has been relocated to City Hall and will still be taking place @ 1pm. There will be no rallies at our campsite today.

© 2018 KGW

." The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will feature speakers including Representatives Diego Hernandez, Sheri Malstrom, Rob Nosse, and Michael Dembrow.