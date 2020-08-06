Tips sought about explosive thrown outside Portland Justice Center

The explosive injured two Multnomah County sheriff's deputies late Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland fire investigators and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for information about an explosive that someone threw over the fence outside the Portland Justice Center late Saturday night.

The explosion injured two sheriff’s deputies, who reported concussion symptoms.

Investigators believe the improvised explosive device was similar to an M1000 firecracker. It was thrown from Southwest 3rd Avenue around midnight.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, explosives similar to an M1000 are very dangerous because they are often poorly made and unstable.

The fire bureau released a video of the explosion.

Witnesses told fire investigators that the explosion was at least twice as loud as the largest mortar style fireworks they heard earlier in the week.