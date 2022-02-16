Students at Tigard High School create 'kindness cards' to help classmates feel welcomed

A group of students at the high school started the kindness cards initiative in 2018.

TIGARD, Ore. — At Tigard High School, students are discouraging hateful behavior by making "kindness cards" for their peers.

A student-led group called "No Place for Hate" is heading the initiative, which has been going on at the school for the past four years. Students write encouraging and positive messages on the cards that are delivered to other classmates.

Back in December, hundreds of students walked out of class in support of students of color after a racist TikTok video was posted by some students at the school.

Junior Angela Aguilar is part of the campaign and said she was frustrated by the racist video that was posted.

"I think it's always important to be kind to people," Aguilar said. "I think just being a kind person and doing activities like this, and making sure the student body feels welcome and everyone in the school feels welcome."

Along with sending out the cards, the group has also led a schoolwide lesson on defining and reporting hate speech.

But junior Henry Castillo said there's more work to be done.

"I think that our progress is slow, but it's really going somewhere," Castillo said. "I'm just glad we're making some progress."

Rob Parness is a learning specialist and the school's equity coordinator. He said since the racist TikTok video came out, these cards are even more important.