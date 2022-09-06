Three downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure

The moves signal yet more fallout for the hospitality industry within the urban core.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three prominent Portland hotels are facing foreclosure, financial filings show, yet more fallout that highlights the struggles of the hospitality industry within the urban core.

Willamette Week first reported on the expected foreclosures at Dossier, The Duniway and the Hilton Portland Downtown, citing property and court records.

Financial filings reviewed by the Business Journal confirm that the 205-room Dossier, formerly a Westin, at 750 S.W. Alder St. had a lender that was dual-tracking "foreclosure and appointment of receiver if deemed necessary."

Dossier is part of the Provenance Hotels brand of lodgings, which sold to Benchmark Pyramid earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Duniway (545 S.W. Taylor St.) and the Hilton (921 S.W. Sixth Ave.), right by each other downtown, are part of one portfolio. That loan moved to special servicing as of June 2020 because of monetary default, with the hotels used as collateral, documents show.

The hotels were inspected in July 2021 and were "found to be in good condition at that time," according to the filings.

"The special servicer is dual-tracking a foreclosure, which is expected by the end of September 2022, while remaining open to modification discussions," August filings state.

Willamette Week reports those two bundled properties go up for sale on Sept. 13, while Dossier goes up for auction Nov. 29.