Teen driver arrested for going 176 mph on I-5

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Milo Schneider, 19, early Wednesday morning and charged him with reckless driving.

TUALATIN, Ore. — A 19-year-old was arrested for reckless driving after a Washington County Sheriff's deputy clocked him traveling at 176 mph early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near the Highway 217 interchange southwest of Portland.

The deputy was patrolling on Interstate 5 when they noticed a 2016 BMW M3 driving south on the freeway at an extremely high speed at about 12:32 a.m., according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy utilized a speed measuring device called a Lidar which clocked the car's speed at 176 miles per hour. The deputy contacted dispatch, described the car and requested assistance from other deputies in the area, the sheriff's office said.

Another deputy was patrolling further south on I-5 close to the Nyberg Street interchange and noticed the BMW taking the exit. Both deputies caught up to the vehicle and barricaded it on the off-ramp in an effort to prevent the teen from driving off.

Schneider cooperated with deputies and revealed during the investigation that he checked his speedometer at one point and it said he was driving at 183 miles per hour, according to WCSO. He was later lodged in Washington County jail.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here