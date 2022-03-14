Woman stabbed by stranger in Beaverton

According to Beaverton police, on March 4 at around 6 p.m., officers arrived to an apartment complex just north of the Beaverton Transit Center. They found a woman who had been stabbed. She was conscious and being attended to by neighbors, but she suffered serious physical injuries to her arms and torso.



Police found the suspect, 27-year-old Bryan Aguilera, less than a block away from the scene but he ran from police. He was chased down by a number of people in the community who held him until police could arrive and take him into custody.