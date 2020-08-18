Staying safe on the Willamette amidst heat and COVID-19

For those wanting to avoid the often packed beaches of the Columbia, the Willamette is another potentially less crowded option.

At a time when we are all a bit stir-crazy, a dip into a river under the hot sun sounds pretty nice.

With several docks and beaches now open to sunbathers and swimmers along the Willamette, there are several places to socially distance swim.

"The Willamette River is Portland's second largest public space and natural area and so there's lots of room to space out on it," said Willie Levenson, Ringleader of the Human Access Project. That's same group behind the annual Big Float.

Levenson wants swimmers to stay socially distanced and safe out of the water.

"Don't be a space hog," he said. "Get your time in and let other people use it."

But he also wants people to know that it is safe to swim in the Willamette too.

"It's been one full year of no sewage overflows into the Willamette River," he said. "It's really remarkable."

The city confirmed there has not been a sewage overflow into the Willamette since August 10, 2019.

That is due, in large part, to Portland's $1.4 billion Big Pipe Project completed back in 2011.

Before the Big Pipe, sewage overflowed into the Willamette River 50 times a year, on average.

The average after the project is more like 4 to 5 times.

And pre-Big Pipe those overflows would last days. Post-Big Pipe, they last a matter of minutes and sometimes only a few hours.

But an entire year without an overflow is something Levenson is celebrating.