A 911 outage in Clark County and most of Washington state resulted in a push alert to startled Oregonians.

The Clark County alert, sent out late Thursday, was cryptic to those outside Washington state.

It read "Emergency Alert This is CRESA 911. 911 lines are down in our area. call 360-693-3111 for emergencies."

KGW viewers in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties said they received the unexpected alert.

KGW reporter Lindsay Nadrich said her work cellphone, based in Oregon, received the alert. Her personal cellphone with a Washington area code and all alerts enabled, got nothing.

The message prompted Lake Oswego police to quickly send out a cautionary tweet that the Clark County alert did not affect residents in that city.

Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency announced the outage a little after 8:30 p.m. after some residents were not able to reach the center.

Residents can contact the center for any emergency by calling 360-693-3111, 311 or text 911.

In Cowlitz County, residents unable to reach 911 are asked to call 360-577-3098.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The nationwide outage began early in the day but by late Thursday night, the company tweeted that its engineers had identified a “network element” that was affecting services and expected to fully restore services within hours.

Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink didn’t provide details of the problem and it didn’t indicate how many customers were affected. Customers from New York to California reported outages.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, said via Twitter it was a nationwide outage and her agency needed to investigate.

In Idaho, the internet problems caused the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state’s Department of Education, The Idaho Statesman reported .

Some ATM machines weren’t working in Idaho and Montana.

At North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado, doctors and nurses for a time had difficulty accessing patient records. Rather than using digital devices, they had to take notes with pencil and paper, according to the Greeley Tribune .

WyoLotto officials said they would postpone announcing Wyoming’s winning state lottery numbers and winnings for the day until after the outage was over.

Verizon said it had service interruptions in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and parts of Montana as a result of issues with CenturyLink. Verizon said CenturyLink helps handle wireless network data traffic for Verizon and other wireless providers.