A wildfire along the Oregon and California border has closed Interstate 5, officials said.

The 500-acre Klamathon Fire has prompted evacuations in Hornbrook, Calif., located about 8 miles south of the state line along I-5.

The California Department of Transportation has requested a stop to all traffic coming into California from Oregon.

“Southbound traffic advised to exit I-5 prior to Ashland exit 14,” according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic is being stopped at North Yreka exit in California, officials said.

The fire is around 50 acres and zero percent contained. An evacuation order is in effect for all Hornbrook City north of Copco Road.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School.

Anyone traveling in that area should check TripCheck.com.

© 2018 KGW