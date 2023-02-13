x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sneaker waves possible along Oregon coast

Waves of up to 25 feet high are possible Monday and Tuesday. The largest waves are expected Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Credit: Don Ryan
In this Nov. 28, 2001, file photo, people watch as storm-tossed waves crash over rocks near Depoe Bay, Ore. Sneaker waves are prevalent in the Pacific Northwest. A leading expert said there needs to be greater awareness to prevent future tragedies.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for most areas along the Oregon coast between noon on Monday through Tuesday morning. That brings the potential for dangerous sneaker waves, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned. 

Large waves of up to 25 feet high are possible Monday and Tuesday. The NWS said the largest waves are expected Monday evening.

Sneaker waves can appear without warning, are impossible to predict and often surge further up the beach than expected. Anyone planning to visit the beach are advised to stay far away from the edge of the water. Beach goers can be swept off rocks and jetties, and be swept into the ocean. People should also stay off large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs that can injure someone, the NWS said.

Download the KGW News app for severe weather alerts 

Sneaker wave safety

The NWS has simple but helpful tips for people planning to visit the coast:

  • Know the weather, surf and tide forecasts
  • Listen carefully for changes in the incoming waves. Watch the ocean from higher ground or at least 20 minutes to study its wave patterns before relaxing or recreating on the beach
  • Stay farther back from the ocean than you think necessary. Sneaker waves can run up the beach by at least 150 feet into the dry beach
  • Never turn your back to the ocean

KGW Weather Links:                     

VIDEO PLAYLIST: KGW Weather

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Salt & Straw celebrates Valentine's Day with new flavors

Before You Leave, Check This Out