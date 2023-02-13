Sneaker waves possible along Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Oregon — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for most areas along the Oregon coast between noon on Monday through Tuesday morning. That brings the potential for dangerous sneaker waves, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.
Large waves of up to 25 feet high are possible Monday and Tuesday. The NWS said the largest waves are expected Monday evening.
Sneaker waves can appear without warning, are impossible to predict and often surge further up the beach than expected. Anyone planning to visit the beach are advised to stay far away from the edge of the water. Beach goers can be swept off rocks and jetties, and be swept into the ocean. People should also stay off large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs that can injure someone, the NWS said.
Sneaker wave safety
The NWS has simple but helpful tips for people planning to visit the coast:
- Know the weather, surf and tide forecasts
- Listen carefully for changes in the incoming waves. Watch the ocean from higher ground or at least 20 minutes to study its wave patterns before relaxing or recreating on the beach
- Stay farther back from the ocean than you think necessary. Sneaker waves can run up the beach by at least 150 feet into the dry beach
- Never turn your back to the ocean
