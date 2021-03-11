Sheriff's deputy sent to hospital after crash in Fairview

The deputy's vehicle was hit by another vehicle at Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Fairview Parkway; all involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FAIRVIEW, Ore — The intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Fairview Parkway in Fairview was closed for several hours after a Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash.

First responders were sent to the intersection at about 9:24 p.m. after the crash was reported.

They found a deputy whose vehicle had been hit by another vehicle while responding to an emergency call, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.