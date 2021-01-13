Sewage leaks into the Willamette River following heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Pipe became overwhelmed with the heavy rains and began overflowing sewage into the Willamette River at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a release from the City of Portland, the overflow occurred several outfalls downstream of Willamette Park.
This is the first sewer overflow of the year but the first and only of 2020 was only a few weeks ago, at the end of December.
An advisory is in effect for 48 hours and it is recommended that during an overflow, and 48 hours after, people should avoid contact with the river because of an increase in bacteria in the water. All other times the river’s water quality is safe for recreation, according to the City of Portland.
Since the Big Pipe Project in December 2011, overflows are less common than they used to be. The target of the project was to eliminate 94% of overflow incidents.
Overall, overflows that used to be common are now rare, ever since Environmental Services completed the Big Pipe Project in December 2011 with a target of eliminating 94 percent of such incidents.