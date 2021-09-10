F-15 jets will fly over Portland area on 20th anniversary of 9/11 to honor lives lost

The Oregon National Guard will be conducting flyovers above Albany, Ore. and Vancouver, Wash. on Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Military jets will fly over Vancouver, Wash. and Albany, Ore. on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this Saturday to honor the innocent lives lost on that fateful day.

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will be using F-15 Eagle fighter jets to conduct the flyovers, according to a news release

The jets are scheduled to fly over the Linn County Courthouse in Albany, about 65 miles south of Portland, at 9:03 a.m. and Waterfront Park in Vancouver at 9:15 p.m.

The jets will be traveling about 400 miles per hour at 1,000 feet above ground level.

Flights could be canceled or times changed because of inclement weather or other potential issues that come up, the Oregon National Guard said.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when four planes were hijacked by terrorists. Two of the planes struck the World Trade Center buildings in New York City, one struck the Pentagon and a fourth plane went down in Pennsylvania after its passengers revolted against the hijackers.

Hundreds of people have reportedly died or developed serious health issues from toxins related to the collapse of the World Trade Center.