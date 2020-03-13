BEAVERTON, Ore. — With the spread of COVID-19, places that house or entertain the most vulnerable people are not taking any chances.

At the Elsie Stuhr Center in Beaverton, all field trips have been cancelled. The center is run by the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District (THPRD) and has remained open to give guests a place to go if they need to get out of the house.

"It's a real balancing act right now, so we're concerned about our vulnerable populations. We're also hearing from our guests at the Stuhr center how important it is from their perspective to keep the Stuhr center open. What an important place it is to not feel isolated," said Holly Thompson, communications manager for THPRD.

The coronavirus is on everyone's mind, but it's not keeping Maureen Stewart-Mooney away. "I'm not giving up much of my activities because then I would just sit at home and perseverate about things," she said.

In Oregon City, the Pioneer Community Center went a different direction and closed altogether.

According to a release, Pioneer states, "These actions are out of an abundance of caution to protect our most vulnerable populations. The safety of our residents and visitors are a top priority and we will continue to work closely with public health professionals to monitor this situation and act under their advisement."

The nearby Oregon City swimming pool will also close for the next month.

The release states, "These two facilities will be closed for thirty days beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 and are anticipated to reopen on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Meals on Wheels program administered by the Pioneer Community Center will continue to operate as normal during this closure. The Library will suspend all programming, events, and meeting room usage but will remain open until further notice."

According to AARP's website, there is a list of recommendations for what seniors should do to better prepare during this unknown time: Stock up on supplies, have at least two weeks to one month of medication on hand and a supply of food. They should also avoid large crowds or change your daily habits and as always wash your hands.

At Touchmark in the West Hills, the senior living facility has changed protocols for how visitors enter. According to their website, all visitors must first use hand sanitizer, answer questions about symptoms and travel and then if approved where a visible visitor badge around the community.

These restrictions are an extra precaution the facility added to last week when staff removed all reading materials from communal areas, removed menus from the tables and replaced salt and pepper shakers with packets.

