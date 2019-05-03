PORTLAND, Ore. — Sen. Jeff Merkley announced early Tuesday morning that he will not run for president in 2020.

In a campaign-style video announcement, Merkley said it's important to have strong leadership not only in The White House, but also in Congress. He said he will run for re-election in 2020.

"I believe that there are Democrats now in the presidential race who are speaking to the importance of tackling the big challenges we face," Merkley said.

"But what I'm also sure of is that, right now, the Senate is not prepared to be a full partner in this fight. My best contribution is to run for re-election and do all I can to help the Senate be a full partner in addressing the challenges before us." Merkley said.

Earlier this year, Merkley said he was weighing whether he could be more effective as a senator or a presidential candidate.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.