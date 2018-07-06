HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. - Police seek the public's assistance to locate a package thief dressed as a FedEx employee caught on surveillance video stealing packages from a Happy Valley porch.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when a female suspect stole several Amazon packages from a porch on the 13000 block of SE Kingsfischer Way.

Police say surveillance video provided by the victim shows the woman pulling up in a newer blue sedan to their residence wearing a lime-green baseball cap and jacket embroidered with a silver FedEx logo. The woman then walks up to the home and takes three to four packages, drops them at the bottom of the stairs before loading up the sedan and drives away.

Surveillance video of woman stealing packages while posing as FedEx employee

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or use the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 18-016300.

