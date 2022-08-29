Family, friends remember firefighter killed while fighting Rum Creek Fire

Logan Taylor of Talent, Ore. was hit and killed by a tree outside of Grants Pass on Aug. 18.

MEDFORD, Oregon — Family, friends and first responders gathered at a memorial service in Medford Monday morning to honor a 25-year-old wildland firefighter who died while battling the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon.

Logan Taylor of Talent, Ore. was hit and killed by a tree outside of Grants Pass on Aug. 18. He was airlifted to a hospital in Medford, but he died from his injuries.

His family shared a written statement that was read on their behalf during the ceremony.

"We have received an outpouring of generosity, countless phone calls, emails, texts, flowers, visits, meals, thoughts and prayers. This outpouring of love has been comforting during this difficult time and a reminder of the impact Logan had on so many," the statement said.

Taylor's family said he had a passion for nature and the outdoors, had an infectious smile that lit up the room and that he loved and cherished his family and friends.

Taylor owned and operated a forestry company called Sasquatch Reforestation. He is the second firefighter to die during this year's wildfire season in Oregon.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor Taylor.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends and crew of Logan Taylor,” Brown said in a statement. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire.”