PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW meteorologist and traffic reporter Chris McGinness and his wife, Katherine, welcomed a baby girl to their family the night before Thanksgiving.

McGinness shared photos of baby Daphne and a heartfelt message on Facebook.

"Our little family just got a little bigger. Hearts are so full tonight on this Thanksgiving Eve. Katherine brought this healthy, beautiful, perfect little angel into the world this afternoon," McGinness wrote. "Daddy has just melted. Thank you for all for the well wishes and congratulations. Mom and baby Daphne are thriving. The staff here at Good Sam — once again — were as impressive as can be. I’m so thankful for them, they make a potentially perilous life experience seem as routine as applying a bandaid and taking some aspirin. Happy Thanksgiving to all. I’m going to enjoy some bonding time with our growing family — and maybe find a couple hours of sleep. I’ll see you along side all of my KGW Sunrise teammates in the New Year."

Congratulations to Chris, Katherine and the McGinness family. Baby Daphne is beautiful!