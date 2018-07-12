WOODBURN, Ore. — A Woodburn man is accused of raping a woman while she was unconscious and uploading intimate photos and videos of several women to the internet without their consent. Detectives believe there are likely more victims.

Jorge Serrano, 28, was arrested at his home on Thursday. He faces charges of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sodomy. He is being held on $250,000 bail. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in October 2018, when detectives learned about an intimate video was posted online without a person’s consent.

Detectives said in 2015 Serrano engaged in sexual acts with a woman he met through his work as a security guard in Hillsboro and filmed the encounter without her knowledge. He later sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Serrano posted the video between July of 2017 and October of 2018, while he was employed as a corrections deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are working with Oregon State Police to investigate more intimate photos and videos of women that Serrano posted without their knowledge, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe there are likely additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.