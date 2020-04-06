Demonstrators march for 7th day of protests in Portland against police brutality and racism

For the seventh day in a row, demonstrators in Portland have gathered and marched in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large group of demonstrators has picked up Thursday night where they left off the day before, gathering at Southeast Portland's Revolution Hall and marching in protest of racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

This is the seventh day in a row of large protests in Portland. Among those protesting Thursday night is Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

Before the marches began, Portland Fire & Rescue paid tribute to the peaceful protesters they'd seen passing by Station 1 downtown. In a tweet, PF&R shared video of some of them and announced a fire boat would be doing a fountain display Thursday night: "That's us saying hello."

On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters marched from Revolution Hall across the Morrison Bridge and into downtown Portland where they gathered at Waterfront Park.

The crowd then split in to several smaller groups that headed in different directions, but within an hour many of them converged at the Multnomah County Justice Center, which had been fenced in since Friday.

Just after midnight, organizers announced the peaceful crowd would head home for night and that they should meet again on Thursday evening.

Hours after that Portland police said that a small group of people had set fires and thrown objects at officers, including fireworks, mortars and bottles. There were also people committing acts of vandalism, but by 4 a.m. that crowd had also dispersed.