PORTLAND, Ore. — A plan that would have expanded the presence of school resource officers in Portland has been placed on hold.

The plan, which was approved by the Portland Public Schools board last year, would have cost the district more than $360,000 this year and about $1.2M each of the next two years.

Students have protested the agreement, saying that more officers in school would make them feel unsafe or criminalized.

The Board of Education determined there needs to be a more "comprehensive conversation" with students and staff, and added limited finances in both PPS and the Portland Police Bureau were also factors.