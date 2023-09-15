Thousands without power in Northwest Portland due to large power outage

"Animal contact" knocked out electricity for over 10,000 customers, according to PGE.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers in northwest Portland were without power Friday night in a mass power outage that lasted nearly six hours.

The outage was affecting more than ten thousand customers. PGE said "animal contact" was the cause for the outage, which occurred sometime around 6:30 p.m.

Traffic and street lights were out across much of northwest Portland, turning intersections into four way stops. The outage also forced restaurants and bars to close their doors in the middle of the Friday evening rush.

As of right now, power has returned to most PGE customers.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here