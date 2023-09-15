Thousands without power in Northwest Portland due to large power outage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers in northwest Portland were without power Friday night in a mass power outage that lasted nearly six hours.
The outage was affecting more than ten thousand customers. PGE said "animal contact" was the cause for the outage, which occurred sometime around 6:30 p.m.
Traffic and street lights were out across much of northwest Portland, turning intersections into four way stops. The outage also forced restaurants and bars to close their doors in the middle of the Friday evening rush.
As of right now, power has returned to most PGE customers.
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections