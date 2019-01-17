GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — A popular spot for sledding on Mt. Hood was temporarily shut down on Wednesday afternoon after a cougar was spotted in the area.

It happened near the Snow Bunny Sliding Area Snow Park in Government Camp.

Rick Swart with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said a photographer spotted what she thought was a cougar while hiking near the park. Swart said when the woman encountered the animal its ears were back.



While ODFW couldn’t say it was actually a cougar, the woman wasn't taking any chances.

Swart said she pulled up her tripod, backed away and made it out safely.

In September, a Gresham woman hiking in the Mt. Hood National Forest was attacked and killed by a cougar. It was Oregon's first fatal cougar attack. Wildlife officials said the state's cougar population is growing and older cougars are pushing the younger ones out of established territory into new areas.



After the possible cougar sighting, Oregon State Police temporarily closed the park while troopers searched the area for the cougar or cougar tracks.

Daniil Akimeako brought his family to the park, but trooper turned them away during the search.

“He just said the park was closed due to a cougar sighting,” said Akimeako. “I was like whoa, that's crazy, cause we're about to go sledding!”

Later, police reopened the park and Akimeako returned with his family.

“We figured because the park is open, we should be ok,” he said.