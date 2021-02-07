At least 2 Portlanders died in affordable housing units during heat wave; cause under investigation

At least 59 people in Multnomah County died as the result of last weekend's record-breaking heat wave, the majority of which were found living alone without A/C.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 59 people in Multnomah County died as the result of last weekend's record-breaking heat wave, the majority of which were found living alone without air conditioning.

The deaths were widespread, occurring in almost every ZIP code within the county.

On Saturday, Home Forward confirmed to KGW that at least two Portland residents living in their affordable housing units died during the heat wave. It's unclear if they are counted among the 59 as the cause of their deaths has not yet been confirmed.

Home Forward spokeswoman Monica Foucher said the residents lived in two of the housing authority's buildings in Portland: Northwest Tower and Peaceful Villa. She said neither building had central air conditioning. It's unclear if either resident's unit had an A/C unit or a fan.

Northwest Tower is a 13-story building with 150 apartments on Northwest 19th Avenue and Everett Street in downtown Portland.

Peaceful Villa has 69 one-story apartments on Southeast 47th Avenue and Clinton Street in Southeast Portland's Richmond neighborhood.

Foucher said Home Forward residents had been checked on during the heat wave, which set new heat records on three consecutive days in Portland, peaking Monday at 116 degrees.

KGW is working to confirm more information about the two residents, including what caused their deaths.