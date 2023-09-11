Firefighters in Portland remember those who lost their lives in 9/11 attacks

Fire crews in Portland stood at attention at 6:58 and 7:28 a.m., the moments when the South and North Towers collapsed 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As thousands gathered Monday morning in New York where the World Trade Center once stood, fire crews in Portland stood at attention at 6:58 a.m. and 7:28 a.m., the moments when the South Tower and North Tower collapsed.

The deadliest attack on U.S. soil happened 22 years ago. Monday was a day of reflection and remembrance, with 9/11 ceremonies taking place at memorials, fire houses and other locations.

On the day of the attacks, firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other first responders rushed into the World Trade Center towers, risking their own lives to save others.

"Imagining what it would've been like to come into work just like we did today and sit down at the table and drink coffee together and share our lives and about our kids, trips we've taken, talk about the day, and then to have the whole world suddenly turned upside down," said Portland firefighter Owen Cheevers.

Later Monday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue hosted a ceremony to honor the more than 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks 22 years ago.

"It's important that we all come together as a community and as a nation to remember and give our deepest respect to everyone we lost in those attacks," said Isaac McLennan, president of the Portland Fire Association.