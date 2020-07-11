x
Area reacts as Joe Biden set to become 46th president of United States

Local lawmakers and representatives in Portland and around the Pacific Northwest sounded off on social media congratulating the new president-elect

PORTLAND, Ore. — The announcement of Joe Biden's apparent win of the presidency was quickly cheered by numerous local lawmakers and representatives in Portland and around the Pacific Northwest, with many sounding off on social media congratulating the new president-elect.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was quick to post on Twitter after the announcement of Biden winning the presidency. Merkley made a tongue in cheek comment and said "Donald Trump, you're fired!" referencing Trump's former catch-phrase from his time on the show, 'The Apprentice.'

Merkley went on to criticize Trump's handling of his response to the global pandemic here in the U.S., healthcare, as well as not reducing drug prices for Americans. 

Sen. Ron Wyden made an indirect comment referring to Biden's win for presidency, saying "Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we begin our work to build back better. For Everyone."

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Twitter of Biden's win for president, "It's a special moment in history. A great day for America. Four our democracy."

Portland celebrates in Pioneer Square on Nov. 7 after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

The scene in downtown Portland Saturday was celebratory as an impromptu parade and dance party started in the streets. In Salem, supporters of President Trump gathered at the State Capitol to protest what they said were issues with the election. Trump has made the same claim, with no clear evidence to support that accusation.

Even businesses in Portland celebrated Biden's win, including the ice cream shop Salt and Straw.

Salt and Straw celebrated Joe Biden's win for presidency in a Facebook post with a photo of Biden on a previous trip to Portland eating at the ice cream shop captioned, "Future president. Fellow ice cream believer. Cone-grats Joe Biden."

In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee made the following statement today congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the popular vote and the Electoral College.

“The American people have spoken. My heartfelt congratulations go out to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on receiving more votes than any presidential ticket in history and, with it, a clear majority of votes in the Electoral College. I am extremely optimistic about America’s future under their leadership.

Biden himself said, "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

Portland celebrates in Pioneer Square on Nov. 7 after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

