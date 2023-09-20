Portland Public Schools Board of Education fires middle school teacher

Bryan Chu had been on paid leave from Harriet Tubman Middle School since April 2022.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Public Schools (PPS) Board members voted to fire a Harriet Tubman Middle School Teacher on Tuesday night.

The decision to dismiss Bryan Chu came nearly a year-and-a-half after district officials placed the social studies teacher on paid leave.

“Oh it's been nice,” Chu told KGW before the termination hearing. “You know you don't realize how toxic PPS is until you're actually out of it. I feel bad for all the teachers that are still in it.”

During the hearing, which Chu requested be made public, board members cited their biggest concerns with Chu, gleaned from 1,150 pages of documents.

“The issues with co-workers—bullying, creating an unsafe work place,” said board member Eddie Wang.

“Grades were not based on demonstrated student work, in which there weren’t lesson plans,” said board member Julia Brim-Edwards. “A whole host of things that weren't happening in the classroom which have an impact on students.”

Chu has a history of standing up against PPS for a number of reasons. That includes expletive laced disruptions during school board meetings. Some Tubman students said he helped them stand up against a planned Interstate 5 expansion that would require their school to be moved. A group of students and teachers spoke in support of Chu during the hearing.

“Mr. Chu's classroom was always the perfect temperature, always had food, always had good vibes and produced productive outspoken compassionate students,” said one former student.

Jacque Dixon with the Portland Association of Teachers offered her support during the hearing.

“I believe Bryan Chu symbolizes the underdog in this district,” Dixon said. “Always raising his voice to stand up for what's right despite the fear of being retaliated against.”

In the end, the board voted 5-1, with one abstaining to fire Chu. After the hearing, Chu said he wasn't surprised by the outcome.

“White supremacist system, I mean what do you expect?” said Chu. “It's actually an honor to be fired.”