PORTLAND, Ore. -- The City of Portland put its 2035 comprehensive plan allowing taller buildings into effect Thursday afternoon.

As part of the plan, a majority of the council agreed to approve building heights as tall as 200 feet in some areas of the central city, which includes China Town.

In the Goose Hollow neighborhood it appears new buildings could be 40 feet taller than previously allowed.

Goose Hollow Inn manager, Rachel Clark, whose family also owns the property the Inn sits on, is against the change and believes it will destroy iconic views of the Vista Bridge looking West.

“I do know there are a lot of people moving here. But it seems like in some of the real important areas - we should hold on to those views and not encroach so much,” she said.

Here’s a look at the city’s overarching goals.

And this document shows that some buildings in the River Place area could be built as tall as 325-feet.

© 2018 KGW