PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland homebuyers examining places to relocate often do well to take a look at their would-be neighborhood's diversity.

Doing so, such groups as Partnership International maintain, helps provide different perspectives that can round out the lives of both children and adults.

Niche.com, the Pittsburgh researcher that analyzes schools and real estate trends, studies neighborhood diversity as part of its real estate data offerings. It issues grades based on the levels of variance in race, age, and income levels in given areas.

It also issues grades based on three indexes (explained in more detail here) based on those three factors: That is, race, income and age diversity.

Among the 106 Portland-area neighborhoods Niche studied, 28 earned grades of "A" or higher. Of those, four merited "A-plus" grades.

Here are the 28 Portland-area neighborhoods that pulled grades of "A" or higher, in the order of diversity score each locale earned from Niche.com

Neighborhoods receiving "A-plus" grades

Portsmouth

City: Portland

Population: 12,340

Glenfair

City: Portland

Population: 4,333

Argay

City: Portland

Population: 7,449

Triple Creek

City: Beaverton

Population: 14,354

The rest of the neighborhoods that received "A" grades can be found here

Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

RELATED: Hottest 'Hoods: Homes sold fastest in these 31 Portland-area ZIP codes last year

RELATED: New SE Portland building covered in living trees