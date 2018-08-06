BATTLE GROUND, Wash. -- Police are seeking a vehicle of interest in connection with an early Friday morning vandalism spree in Battle Ground.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252.

The crime spree left more than 20 vehicles and a building damaged.

"This is wildly random in the city of Battle Ground," said Lt. Mike Ford with Battle Ground police.

Ford believes the citywide destruction happened between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. He said it didn't appear a specific type of vehicle was targeted.

"The car types are a wide variety. Brand new cars to much older cars," Ford said.

He said the damage totaled at least $12,000.

Jim Price owned a Nissan Altima that was vandalized. He said its even more disappointing because the car belonged to his mom who passed away, and has sentimental value.

"I don't know what I'll do here but it's unfortunate we can't leave our nice stuff out in the neighborhood," Price said.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything, or has home surveillance video, is asked to call Detective Armstrong at 360-342-5252. Anonymous tips also be reported online at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

"We need the help of the public right now because someone saw something and someone can help us. And they need to call us and let us know that," Ford said.

