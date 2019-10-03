PORTLAND, Ore. — A man with an air pistol was taken in custody inside the Lloyd Center Mall on Saturday afternoon after Portland police received reports that a man with a gun was inside the mall.

Officers arrived to the mall shortly after 4:29 p.m. and took Garrett Scott Gibson, 22, into custody without incident and recovered an air pistol.

Portland Police Bureau

An investigation determined Gibson had threatened someone with the gun, police said. No injuries were reported.

Gibson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with menacing, theft, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Lloyd Center security confirmed the mall briefly went into lockdown.