PORTLAND, Ore. — The major crash team is investigating a fatal traffic crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Northeast 142nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street sometime before 3 a.m.

During the investigation, Northeast Halsey Street was closed in both directions from Northeast 140th Avenue to Northeast 146th Avenue.

Police told KGW that a pedestrian was involved in the crash. No other information was provided.