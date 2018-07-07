AMITY, Ore. – The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Amity on Saturday morning has been identified, police said.

The man shot was 27-year-old Kelly Kenneth Sutton of Amity. The Newberg-Dundee Police Department also identified the two officers involved in the shooting as Sgt. Sam Elliott, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Stephanie Sulak, who has been employed for 15 months.

Elliott and Sulak have been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., an Amity resident called 911 to report an unknown man inside their home. The caller said the man appeared to be high on drugs or intoxicated. After a few moments, the caller said the man had left the home.

Deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded. They found a man matching the description of the suspect at Rice Lane near Jellison Avenue, about three blocks from the home of the 911 caller.

Shortly after arrival, deputies said shots had been fired and requested for additional officers, according to Capt. Jeff Kosmicki with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. Officers from McMinnville police responded. Paramedics were called to the scene but the man was dead upon arrival, Kosmicki said.

No details about what led to the shooting were released.

The Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team was called to investigate. Newberg-Dundee police is now leading the investigation.

© 2018 KGW