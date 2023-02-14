Person hit and killed by TriMet bus near Gateway Transit Center

The person was hit around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Northeast Pacific Avenue, near the entrance to the Gateway Transit Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was struck and killed by a TriMet bus Tuesday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. The person was hit around 7:30 a.m. on Northeast Pacific Avenue, near the entrance to the Gateway Transit Center.

MCSO reported that the bus driver stayed at the scene.

A spokesperson for TriMet said they are working closely with the Transit Police Division, which is conducting a full investigation.

"We offer condolences to the loved ones of the person who died," TriMet said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including our operator and staff who responded."

Northeast Pacific Avenue is closed between 99th Avenue and the Gateway Transit Center.

This marks the fourth pedestrian death in Portland this year.