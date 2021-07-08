Oregon OSHA fines winery after worker dies in wine tank

A Dundee winery was fined $11,100 for alleged violations of confined space rules after an investigation into a worker's death.

The Statesman Journal reports a worker at Corus Estates & Vineyards LLC, was found unresponsive Feb. 1 in an empty 30,000-gallon wine tank.

The 39-year-old man’s task was to enter through the bottom and pump wine remnants into another tank.

Low-pressure nitrogen gas was pumped in to prevent remnant oxidation and the man was asphyxiated as a result of the displacement of oxygen due to the nitrogen gas in the tank.