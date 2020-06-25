Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 124 new cases

Thursday is the 15th straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The state’s death toll is now 197 people.

The Oregon Health Authority released the following information about the people who died:

An 83-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24 at her home. She had underlying conditions.

An 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died in his home on June 23. He had underlying conditions.

Thursday is the 15th straight day the OHA has reported at least 100 new cases. Oregon has had an increase in cases for four straight weeks. The OHA has attributed the increase in cases to the partial reopening of the state, workplace or cluster outbreaks, and increased testing and contact tracing.

The county with the highest case count on Thursday was Multnomah with 29. Here are the counties where new cases were reported:

Benton: 6

Clackamas: 8

Clatsop: 1

Coos: 2

Deschutes: 2

Klamath: 13

Lake: 3

Lane: 5

Linn: 2

Malheur: 2

Marion: 4

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 29

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 8

Union: 10

Wasco: 1

Washington: 24

Yamhill: 1

The Oregon Health Authority also released new face covering guidance for all Oregonians, regardless of the county in which they live. Everyone is urged to wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public spaces. Seven Oregon counties are requiring face masks to be worn at indoor businesses.

There has been a total of 7,568 known confirmed and presumed cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.