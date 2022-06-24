Oregon lawmakers react to SCOTUS ruling on Roe. v. Wade

Lawmakers around the state have released statements to the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wave.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers have issued statements in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark 1973 decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states. It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

The governors of Oregon, Washington and California issued a statement on what they call a multi-state commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives."

Oregon is one of 16 states and the District of Columbia that has laws that protect the right to abortion, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The Oregon Legislature recently approved $15 million to expand abortion care in Oregon. It is aimed at helping women who are low-income, or reside in rural areas far from clinics.

Here's how Oregon officials have reacted to the ruling.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown

Gov. Brown released the following statement:

“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes. For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry, and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care –– please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”

Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenaur

Rep. Blumenauer released the following statement:

“Today I join millions of Americans feeling the shocking loss of reproductive freedom in our country. This is not merely a political or legal issue. This is profoundly personal, speaking to an individual’s right to control their body and rely on a half-century of legal, constitutional certainty.

The ability to decide when, how, and with whom to have a child is deeply important. That decision is a personal one, and one that should be decided by an individual in consultation with their doctor and family, not an ideological Supreme Court.

Oregon is the only place in the U.S. where abortion is fully protected. We can be grateful to Planned Parenthood Oregon which has been preparing to receive a crushing influx of women seeking abortion care in the weeks and months to come.

We must quickly pivot to protect what we have and continue our fight in every state and every community. Congress should pass the Women’s Health Protection Act which would codify a person’s right to the full spectrum of reproductive care. We must prepare to fight each new legal challenge to abortion and protect health care providers that are able to continue offering a complete range of reproductive services.

This is not the end of the fight. Rather this is the beginning of a new chapter in which we must stand strong and intensify our efforts to protect the majority of people living in the United States.”

Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz

Rep. Bentz wrote the following statement on Twitter:

"A momentous decision. Every human life is sacred."

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley

Sen. Merkley released the following statement:

“When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room. Yet, that is exactly the impact of this Supreme Court opinion for millions and millions of Americans, who suddenly find an overbearing government dictating their path. This assault on Americans’ rights and freedom is shocking.

“After today, we will see the very real and dangerous consequences across the country of taking away the right to safe and legal abortions. It’s on all of us – Members of Congress, medical professionals, advocates, and voters – to stand up against this nightmare vision of people forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will. Each one of us should have the freedom to live our lives without politicians forcing their way into our bedrooms and exam rooms.

“Across the country, millions of Americans face abortion being criminalized – even in the case of rape or incest or when the patient’s life is in danger. I’m proud to be from a state like Oregon, where we have made it clear we will stand strong for the right to compassionate reproductive care. The decision to have an abortion is one that should be made by you and only you – not by judges, not by MAGA politicians, and not by your ability to pay or the zip code you live in. Today’s news is incredibly disturbing and a huge blow to freedom across America, but we will not give up the fight.”

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden

Sen. Wyden released the following statement:

“Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse.

We knew this decision was coming, but that doesn't make it any less horrifying. The Court has betrayed and defied the American people, who are rightfully terrified that the most powerful people in the country are clearly eager to violate their privacy and the basic human right to control their own bodies.

The ultimate recourse for the American people is to expand majorities in the House and Senate that will do whatever it takes to codify Roe into law and expand access to safe, legal abortion nationwide. In the meantime, beginning right now, state and local leaders who are committed to women’s rights must take steps to expand access to abortion and protect the people and health care providers they represent from the extremists who are criminalizing it. States that respect women’s rights have a duty to put in place insurmountable obstacles to the prosecution of women or doctors for decisions made within their borders. Furthermore, the Congress must pass legislation protecting people’s data so their web searches, text messages and location tracking aren’t weaponized against them. Technology companies must take immediate steps to limit the collection and retention of customer data so that they don’t become tools of persecution.

This is going to be the fight of our lifetime, and I am all in to do what it takes to protect the right to safe and legal abortion for generations to come.”

Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader

Rep. Schrader released the following statement:

“I am saddened at today's abhorrent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and take away a woman’s fundamental right to an abortion. While abortion will remain legal in the great state of Oregon, this decision will have unprecedented consequences for millions of women across the country. History has shown that restrictions lead to the proliferation of unsafe abortions, a tragic choice for every woman who is forced into making such a decision. I can't begin to imagine how women must feel today during these dark and turbulent times. I firmly believe that women should have the freedom to make their own health care decisions and will continue to fight to ensure that reproductive care, including abortion, remains accessible regardless of zip code.”

Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

Rep. Bonamici released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights is infuriating, heartbreaking, and dangerous. Abortion is health care. Abortion care is essential for the health and wellbeing of families and communities. I remember the days before Roe v. Wade, when abortions done without medical care could have tragic outcomes – including death. The decision today undermines decades of hard-fought protections for reproductive health and the right to determine when and whether to have a child. Make no mistake, overturning Roe v. Wade will not end abortions; it will make them unsafe. This decision will disproportionately hurt families and individuals who are already struggling, and, unfortunately, it will embolden many states to restrict access to the care people need. Additionally, several justices who joined the majority opinion have made statements claiming that Roe v. Wade is settled law; their action today overruling precedent is a betrayal of the American people’s trust and erodes confidence in the Court.

“We will not let this decision stop our fight to make abortion care accessible and available to all. I have helped the House pass legislation to put Roe v. Wade into law, and I will continue doing all I can to get it over the finish line.”

Oregon House Majority Leader Julie Fahey

Democratic Rep. Fahey released the following statement on Twitter:

My generation has never known a world where we did not have the right to a safe, legal abortion. Until today.



The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe means millions of us no longer have the freedom to control our own bodies & our own lives.



My full statement below.#ORpol pic.twitter.com/O1TkwUdPw1 — Rep. Julie Fahey (@juliefahey) June 24, 2022





Oregon Republican Party

The Oregon Republican Party posted on Twitter: