PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials say they are investigating a death linked to severe respiratory illness caused by vaping.

The person, who died in July, had recently used a vaping device containing cannabis purchased from a dispensary, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The person’s symptoms were consistent with those of more than 200 similar cases in at least 25 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the affected states have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported vaping, officials said.

"We don’t yet know the exact cause of these illnesses — whether they’re caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something else, such as the device itself," said Dr. Ann Thomas with OHA’s Public Health Division.

The sickened individuals experienced symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss.

Health officials urge anyone who has recently used vaping products such as e-cigarettes and is having difficulty breathing to seek medical attention immediately.

