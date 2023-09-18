Sneaker waves possible along Oregon coast this week

The National Weather Service in Portland is warning people about possible sneaker waves on Monday and Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Oregon — Anyone heading to the Oregon coast or southern Washington beaches this week should be extra careful near the water. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is warning people about possible sneaker waves on Monday and Tuesday.

"This means the water may move further up the beach than expected at times. Stay back from the water's edge, and keep your eyes towards the ocean at all times," the NWS Portland said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The NWS Portland shared several tips to help keep people safe:

Stay alert

Stay off jetties

Keep children and pets close, and away from the surf zone

Keep off rocks and logs on the beach

Sneaker waves are possible along Oregon & southern Washington beaches Monday - Tuesday. This means the water may move further up the beach than expected at times. Stay back from the water's edge, and keep your eyes towards the ocean at all times. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/28h7PzByEG — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 17, 2023

What are sneaker waves?

Sneaker waves are potentially dangerous and powerful waves that suddenly surge much farther up the beach than expected, according to the NWS Portland. They can sweep people out into the ocean, and can lift and roll heavy logs along the beach, potentially knocking over or pinning people.





Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here