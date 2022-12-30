TriMet offering free rides on New Year's Eve

The majority of MAX trains will run on extended service until at least 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Planning to ring in the new year at a friend's house or a bar? There's an option to get you from your celebration back to your home safely — for free.

TriMet will once again offer free bus, MAX train and Portland Streetcar service to people on New Year's Eve to help them get home safely.

For years, the public transit agency has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation to provide rides free of charge on the last day of the year.

Buses will operate on regular Saturday schedules on Dec. 31. All MAX trains will also operate on Saturday schedules, and the majority of them will run on extended service until at least 2 a.m.

"With December being National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, we urge people to consider how they're going to get home before they step out the door," said TriMet in a statement. "It also gives peace of mind to anyone choosing to take transit over a car when traveling during one of the busiest nights of the year."