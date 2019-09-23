PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland talent agency is casting extras to appear in an upcoming Netflix film shooting in the Portland area this October and November.

The new film "Sorta Like a Rock Star" is based on the book of the same title by Matthew Quick.

According to Weeble Mountain talent agency, the film tells the story of a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances is optimistic about the world and her place in it. She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life.

The talent agency is seeking applicants who live in the Portland area. To apply, you need to create a casting profile using one of the links below.

Apply here if you’re over 18

Apply here for those under 18

Extras will be paid $12.50 per hour with a guaranteed minimum of eight hours.

