Road leading up to Mount Saint Helens finally open again

The Spirit Lake Memorial Highway is now open for the season after being shut down since last November.

WASHINGTON, USA — A sure sign winter weather is behind us, the highway to the Johnston Ridge Observatory near Mount Saint Helens is now open, the highway re-opened on Wednesday afternoon. The road you take to get up there, the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway closes in the winter since road conditions are too dangerous for transportation crews to clear.

It’s been shut down for nearly six months, but over the last couple of weeks, crews with the Washington Department of Transportation have been busy clearing snow, downed trees and removing debris along the highway so cars can get up to the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

"Because of the unpredictability of winter weather and the unique location of the highway, we're always faced with new challenges," said WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker Kent Palmer.

WSDOT typically closes the gates to the upper section of SR 504 near Coldwater Lake between late fall and early winter due to hazardous driving conditions. Last year, WSDOT closed the roadway for the winter in November.

While the road to the observatory is clear, the trails leading up to Mount Saint Helens are still covered in snow, so be prepared if you’re planning any spring hikes near the mountain.

