CORNELIUS, Ore. — A motorcyclist is expected to survive following a crash in Cornelius on Saturday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tualatin Valley Highway at 334th Avenue.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Cornelius said a driver pulled out in front of the motorcyclist, leading to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

TV Highway is closed in the area of the crash. Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route.

