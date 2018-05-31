PORTLAND, Ore. -- Moonstruck Chocolate is back in business on Northwest 23rd Avenue after a natural gas explosion leveled it in October 2016.

Inside Moonstruck Chocolate’s new space, and you couldn't tell the shop has been closed for the last year-and-a-half.

On Thursday, customers began trickling in.

“I was around this area when it happened,” said Jim Benson about the explosion. “Came by saw the damage. It was devastating.”

But Benson said he’s glad to see stores opening back up. He was one of the people who stopped by Moonstruck Chocolate during its grand reopening.

“I wanted to take a look, see all the chocolates in the new place,” Benson said.

A new place was necessary after the explosion.

“We took that opportunity to re-imagine the space, update it, modernize it,” said James Ewing, the store manager.

Ewing said he and his staff have missed their customers. But now, they're back up and ready to go. While the shop will offer everything it has in the past, there will be some new additions as well.

Customers can expect everything from tastings, to classes, to even something called a "Chocolate Lab," where people can be a part of the innovation process and give feedback.

But for now customers are just glad the store is finally back open.

“I think it's great. I’ve been here before and I always love their macarons,” said Bao Tong, who bought some sweets.

“My daughter's coming to visit in a week from Columbus, Ohio. We always stop in Moonstruck when she's here and can't wait to tell her it's open for business,” said Benson.

Moonstruck will be open for business all day on Thursday.

From 6-10 p.m. Thursday, there will be a grand reopening celebration, complete with a master chocolatier and samples.

Ewing said a special dark chocolate sea salt caramel truffle, dedicated to first responders, will also be unveiled. He said a portion of the proceeds will go to first responders.

