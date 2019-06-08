BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl is in danger "due to her mental health and risk for sex trafficking."

Sawyer Smith was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning near Southwest Walker Road and Southwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton.

Sawyer is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. She might have a small suitcase and backpack.

If you see Sawyer or know where she is, please call police at 503-629-0111.