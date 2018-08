VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen on August 24 in the Salmon Creek area of Vancouver.

Summer Morrison is 5-foot-8 with a small build. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Morrison's family said she takes medication for a medical condition.

Anyone who sees Morrison or knows where she is should call 911 immediately, police say.

